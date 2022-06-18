Nine out of 10 Thais vow to keep masks on after mandate scrapped

The government has announced that from July 1, it will no longer be mandatory to wear a face mask in public.

However, 93.3 per cent of Thais said they will continue wearing masks in public places, according to a recent Department of Health survey.

Only 6.7 per cent of those surveyed said they would stop covering their faces.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha thanked members of the public for wearing masks in great numbers, which he credited for Thailand’s success in curbing Covid-19 and other respiratory diseases, according to Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA spokesman Dr Taweesin Visanuyothin.