Virologist warns of monkeypox as tourists flood back to Thailand

Authorities estimate at least 500,000 tourists will arrive each month between now and September.

Yong said that although no confirmed cases have been reported in East or Southeast Asia, Thailand must keep monitoring for monkeypox to prevent a potential outbreak.

Writing on Facebook, the doctor said it would be difficult to curb the spread of the disease if an outbreak occurs.

Since the first monkeypox case was detected outside Africa in early May, more than 2,000 infections have been confirmed, mostly in men aged between 20 and 50, said Yong.

Cases have been found in about 30 countries with the majority of infections reported in Europe and North America.