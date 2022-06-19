Thailand records 1,892 Covid-19 cases and 22 deaths on Sunday

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 4,499,044 – 4,447,266 of whom have recovered, 21,311 are still in hospitals and 30,467 have died.

Separately, another 15,095 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 33,291 their second shot and 82,160 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 139,109,249.