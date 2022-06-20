Thailand records 1,784 Covid-19 cases and 18 deaths on Monday

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 4,500,828 – 4,449,432 of whom have recovered, 20,911 are still in hospitals and 30,485 have died.

Separately, another 2,740 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 6,027 their second shot and 32,139 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 139,150,155.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 544.31 million on Monday, 519.62 million of whom have recovered, 18.35 million are active cases (36,020 in severe condition) and 6.34 million have died (up by 563).

Thailand ranks 26th in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 88 million, followed by India with 43.31 million, Brazil with 31.7 million, France with 30.08 million and Germany with 27.2 million.