Cabinet approves 8 moves to ease living cost crisis from fuel price

Prayut said the government was doing its best to relieve hardship, especially for poor people and businesses, adding that he did not expect the fuel-price crisis to end soon.

He also asked government agencies to prepare long-term plans to deal with the rising oil price’s impact on energy and food prices.

Meanwhile, an Energy Ministry source said talks with oil refineries on their contribution to the Oil Fuel Fund have not yet concluded.

The source said refineries in which the government has a stake, such as Thai Oil, PTT Global Chemical, Bangchak Corporation and IRPC, will cooperate with the ministry on this issue.

"However, the contribution [from Thai oil refineries] would not be high," the source said, adding that intervening in the market to negotiate with foreign oil refiners “posed difficulties”.