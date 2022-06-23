Why Chadchart’s ‘Music in the Garden’ invitation is going viral

However, his invitation went viral as the Tio Chew Association of Thailand, also known as Wat Don Cemetery, is considered one of the spooky cemeteries in Thailand.

It is the largest Chinese cemetery in Bangkok, located on an 85 rai (13.6 hectares) piece of land in Soi Wat Prok 1, Chan Road, Thung Wat Don subdistrict, Sathon district. The cemetery was opened in 1899, at the end of King Rama V's reign.

In the beginning, more than 4,267 people were buried there. Most of the buried men were engaged in hard labour during the country’s development and died due to the poor public health system.

The cemetery is well-known among lovers of spooky tales and ghosts as there was a story of people who claimed to have seen ghosts while driving past the area.

In addition, taxis always denied providing service to people who wanted to go to the cemetery as tens of thousands of bodies have been buried there, including of people who had died in accidents.