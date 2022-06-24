Skytrain passengers still required to wear masks

Bangkok Mass Transit System, which operates the Skytrain, made the announcement after the Royal Gazette scrapped mandatory face-covering.

“Passengers are reminded that although mask-wearing has been made non-mandatory for outdoor public areas, BTS Skytrain still requires masks to be worn at all times while using the system,” said BTS. It added that any future changes to this requirement would be announced accordingly.

No announcements on mask-wearing had been made by other operators of mass transit systems in Bangkok at press time.