Thailand’s no mask mandate comes with conditions, warns ministry

“People are still required to wear a mask in crowded places, public gatherings where social distancing cannot be maintained or in places with poor ventilation,” he said.

“Those in the high-risk group, unvaccinated persons and patients must also wear a facemask when close to others.”

He added that these steps need to be taken to prevent a new wave of infections now that Thailand has eased most restrictions.

“We have found that some areas have reported slightly higher cases, but most patients have only mild or no symptoms,” he said. “However, they are still at risk of long-Covid, which is found in patients who have recovered from the virus.

“Hence, the best way to stay safe is to protect yourself from infection,” he added.