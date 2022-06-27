Sun, July 10, 2022

in-focus

Chadchart ‘not to blame’ for Bangkok blazes in month since election

  • Home
  • »
  • in-focus
  • »
  • Chadchart ‘not to blame’ for Bangko...

A former aide to Deputy PM Prawit Wongsuwan defended new Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt on Monday, following a spate of serious fires in the month since he was elected.

Paisal Puechmongkol lashed back at social media users who attacked the new city chief for failing to prevent three large blazes.

The fires broke out at the historic Chai Chana Songkhram temple in Samphanthawong district (June 5), Bon Kai community in Pathumwan (June 21) and Sampheng market in Samphanthawong on Sunday (June 26).

Paisal pointed out there had been many serious fire incidents in Bangkok before Chadchart became city chief.

Chadchart ‘not to blame’ for Bangkok blazes in month since election

"No one was blamed for more than 150 fire accidents that happened in Bangkok [before Chadchart was elected]," he said. "Most importantly, no one came up with ideas to prevent fires," he added.

Meanwhile, the popular "Drama-addict" Facebook page said most fire accidents in Bangkok were due to burning of grass or garbage, as well as short circuits. It branded people who are quick to blame others when fire erupts as “insane”.

A short circuit is believed to have caused Sunday’s deadly blaze, which killed two people in a Sampheng shophouse.

Chadchart ‘not to blame’ for Bangkok blazes in month since election

The Drama Addict page also listed the number and causes of fires over the past five years, citing data from the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation:

  • 2017: 2,170 fire accidents due to burning of grass or garbage and 785 due to short circuits.
  • 2018: 1,413 due to burning of grass/garbage, 654 due to short circuits.
  • 2019: 3,085 due to burning of grass/garbage, 638 due to short circuits.
  • 2020: 2,554 due to burning of grass/garbage, 629 due to short circuits.
  • 2021: 712 due to burning of grass/garbage, 104 due to short circuits.

Blinken hints at trafficking report upgrade in talks with Prayut

Published : Jul 10, 2022

Chadchart portrait to drum up funds for ‘Music in the Garden’

Published : Jul 10, 2022

Motorists urged to avoid Rajamangala Stadium area on Monday, Tuesday

Published : Jul 10, 2022

Bill targeting repeat offenders awaits Senate approval

Published : Jul 10, 2022

Prayut tops list of ‘deserved censure targets’: Poll

Published : Jul 10, 2022

Published : June 27, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Blinken hints at trafficking report upgrade in talks with Prayut

Published : Jul 10, 2022

Chadchart portrait to drum up funds for ‘Music in the Garden’

Published : Jul 10, 2022

Liverpool FC greeted by sea of fans in Bangkok

Published : Jul 10, 2022

Motorists urged to avoid Rajamangala Stadium area on Monday, Tuesday

Published : Jul 10, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.