Chadchart ‘not to blame’ for Bangkok blazes in month since election

Paisal Puechmongkol lashed back at social media users who attacked the new city chief for failing to prevent three large blazes.
The fires broke out at the historic Chai Chana Songkhram temple in Samphanthawong district (June 5), Bon Kai community in Pathumwan (June 21) and Sampheng market in Samphanthawong on Sunday (June 26).
Paisal pointed out there had been many serious fire incidents in Bangkok before Chadchart became city chief.
"No one was blamed for more than 150 fire accidents that happened in Bangkok [before Chadchart was elected]," he said. "Most importantly, no one came up with ideas to prevent fires," he added.
Meanwhile, the popular "Drama-addict" Facebook page said most fire accidents in Bangkok were due to burning of grass or garbage, as well as short circuits. It branded people who are quick to blame others when fire erupts as “insane”.
A short circuit is believed to have caused Sunday’s deadly blaze, which killed two people in a Sampheng shophouse.
The Drama Addict page also listed the number and causes of fires over the past five years, citing data from the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation:
Published : June 27, 2022
By : THE NATION
