Chadchart ‘not to blame’ for Bangkok blazes in month since election

The fires broke out at the historic Chai Chana Songkhram temple in Samphanthawong district (June 5), Bon Kai community in Pathumwan (June 21) and Sampheng market in Samphanthawong on Sunday (June 26).

Paisal pointed out there had been many serious fire incidents in Bangkok before Chadchart became city chief.

"No one was blamed for more than 150 fire accidents that happened in Bangkok [before Chadchart was elected]," he said. "Most importantly, no one came up with ideas to prevent fires," he added.