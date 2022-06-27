Prayut unveils 3-point vision for global progress at BRICS summit

The leaders discussed ways to tackle the energy crisis, food insecurity, climate change, and the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development Goals.

Prayut also proposed three ideas for partnership between BRICS and EMDCs countries to revitalise multilateralism for greater resilience, balance and equity, the Foreign Ministry said.

The first idea was to strengthen supply chain resilience and connectivity to tackle the global energy and food crisis.

The second was to boost synergy between Thailand's BCG (Bio-Circular-Green) economic model and China’s Global Development Initiative.

Prayut’s third proposal was building more equitable and inclusive global economic governance.