Fri, July 08, 2022

Navy to sign 4-billion-baht contract with Israeli firm for drones

The Royal Thai Navy (RTN) will buy seven drones for around 4 billion baht from an Israeli company.

Vice Admiral Pokkrong Monthatphalin on Friday announced the winner of the tender for a drone system after Worakiat Rattananon, permanent secretary of the Ministry of Defence, signed the approval on Thursday.

Pokkrong said that the contract is being drafted and is expected to be signed within 30 days.

Israeli company Elbit Systems - Aerospace quoted a total price of 4.06 billion baht to win the bid.

Elbit Systems manufactures two unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) models — Hermes 900 and Hermes 450.

The Navy will receive seven Hermes 900 UAVs, according to the Defence Ministry.

The Royal Thai Army already has four Hermes 400 stationed at the 21st Aviation Battalion, Army Aviation Centre, in Lopburi province.

