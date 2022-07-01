Navy to sign 4-billion-baht contract with Israeli firm for drones

Pokkrong said that the contract is being drafted and is expected to be signed within 30 days.

Israeli company Elbit Systems - Aerospace quoted a total price of 4.06 billion baht to win the bid.

Elbit Systems manufactures two unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) models — Hermes 900 and Hermes 450.

The Navy will receive seven Hermes 900 UAVs, according to the Defence Ministry.