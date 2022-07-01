Buddhist monks banned from using cannabis, except as medicine

The decision was made during the council’s meeting on Friday, according to National Office of Buddhism spokesman Sittha Moonhong.

The ban covers cannabis, hemp and kratom — all of which have been legalised following their removal from the Public Health Ministry’s narcotics list.

The legalisation of cannabis on June 9 led to concerns that monks and novices may start using the herb freely and even grow the plants in temples, Sittha said.

“There may be a misperception [among Buddhist monks] that doing so is no longer illegal and anyone can do it,” he added.

Therefore, the SSC has set guidelines for the Thai monastic order regarding marijuana, he said.