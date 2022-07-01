Koh Kut luxury resort denies foreign directors fled fire charges

Deputy police chief Sompong Chingduang said on Thursday that resort manager Tropical Island Ltd and its three directors – Sonashah Shivdasani, 45, Karl Michael French, 40, and Paphatya Awaiyawanont, 37 – would be charged with negligence resulting in injuries and damage from the fire.

The blaze at the ultra-luxury resort on Koh Kut island, Trat province, left two guests seriously injured and caused damage worth 34 million baht to guests’ property, including jewellery and luxury watches.

Sompong said Paphatcha had responded to the arrest warrant by surrendering to police. However, the other two directors, both UK nationals, are still missing and police believe they may have fled the country.

In a statement, the resort denied that police had accused its foreign directors of any wrongdoing or issued warrants for their arrest.

“In addition, our foreign directors are not residents of Thailand, and they were not in the country at the time,” the statement said.