Four win THB36-million grand prize in July 1 online lottery draw

GLO director-general Lt-Colonel Nhun Sansanakom said winners are notified via the “Paotang” application at 6pm on the draw date. He said there are two ways of receiving the winnings, namely:

Funds can be transferred within 12 hours to the Krungthai bank account linked to the Paotang app. Of the winnings, 1 per cent will be deducted for transfer fees and another 0.5 per cent for stamp duty.

Those wanting to pick up their winnings in person at the GLO office in Nonthaburi are required to make an appointment. Through this method, they will only have to pay a stamp duty of 0.5 per cent of the prize.

Lottery winners have 15 days to decide how they want to be paid. After 15 days, the only way of getting the winnings will be to pick them up at the GLO office. The cash prize will be held for the winner to pick up for only two years, after which it will have to be forfeited.