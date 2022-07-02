Fri, July 08, 2022

in-focus

Four win THB36-million grand prize in July 1 online lottery draw

A grand prize of 36 million baht was divided between four people who had bought six lottery tickets online, the Government Lottery Office (GLO) said.

GLO board chairman Lawaron Saengsanit said on Saturday that Friday’s lottery draw had gone smoothly. Of the four people, one had bought three tickets and won 18 million baht, while the other three winners had bought one ticket each, for which they got 6 million baht each.

GLO director-general Lt-Colonel Nhun Sansanakom said winners are notified via the “Paotang” application at 6pm on the draw date. He said there are two ways of receiving the winnings, namely:

  • Funds can be transferred within 12 hours to the Krungthai bank account linked to the Paotang app. Of the winnings, 1 per cent will be deducted for transfer fees and another 0.5 per cent for stamp duty.
  • Those wanting to pick up their winnings in person at the GLO office in Nonthaburi are required to make an appointment. Through this method, they will only have to pay a stamp duty of 0.5 per cent of the prize.

Lottery winners have 15 days to decide how they want to be paid. After 15 days, the only way of getting the winnings will be to pick them up at the GLO office. The cash prize will be held for the winner to pick up for only two years, after which it will have to be forfeited.

Four win THB36-million grand prize in July 1 online lottery draw

Expressway toll waiver planned for 3 public holidays this month

Published : Jul 08, 2022

Thousands of Malaysian, Singaporean tourists flock to Yala

Published : Jul 08, 2022

Thai PM saddened by the death of Abe after gun attack

Published : Jul 08, 2022

China’s Xi to attend Apec summit in Bangkok

Published : Jul 08, 2022

True number of Covid cases now 30,000 per day: deputy health minister

Published : Jul 08, 2022

Published : July 02, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Expressway toll waiver planned for 3 public holidays this month

Published : Jul 08, 2022

Thousands of Malaysian, Singaporean tourists flock to Yala

Published : Jul 08, 2022

Thai PM saddened by the death of Abe after gun attack

Published : Jul 08, 2022

G20 Foreign Ministers meeting held in Bali

Published : Jul 08, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.