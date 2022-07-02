Four win THB36-million grand prize in July 1 online lottery draw

GLO board chairman Lawaron Saengsanit said on Saturday that Friday’s lottery draw had gone smoothly. Of the four people, one had bought three tickets and won 18 million baht, while the other three winners had bought one ticket each, for which they got 6 million baht each.
GLO director-general Lt-Colonel Nhun Sansanakom said winners are notified via the “Paotang” application at 6pm on the draw date. He said there are two ways of receiving the winnings, namely:
Lottery winners have 15 days to decide how they want to be paid. After 15 days, the only way of getting the winnings will be to pick them up at the GLO office. The cash prize will be held for the winner to pick up for only two years, after which it will have to be forfeited.
Published : July 02, 2022
By : THE NATION
