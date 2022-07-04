Fri, July 08, 2022

in-focus

Heavy rains can bring flash floods to 23 provinces, including Bangkok

A strong southwest monsoon prevailing over the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand will possibly hit 23 provinces with flash flooding on Monday and Tuesday.

The Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department said heavy rainfall over the two days may increase water levels and cause rivers to overflow. Hence, it said, residents should monitor water levels closely and follow weather forecasts provided by the Thai Meteorological Department.

Provinces facing the risk of flash floods include Bangkok, Samut Sakhon, Samut Songkhram, Samut Prakan, Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi, Trat, Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Songkhla, Pattani, Narathiwat, Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun.

Heavy rains can bring flash floods to 23 provinces, including Bangkok

The department also warned that coastal provinces like Ranong, Phang Nga and Phuket will experience strong winds and high waves until Tuesday and advised people against swimming in the sea.

Call 1784 or Line @1784DDPM for assistance or to report a disaster.

Expressway toll waiver planned for 3 public holidays this month

Published : Jul 08, 2022

Thousands of Malaysian, Singaporean tourists flock to Yala

Published : Jul 08, 2022

Thai PM saddened by the death of Abe after gun attack

Published : Jul 08, 2022

China’s Xi to attend Apec summit in Bangkok

Published : Jul 08, 2022

True number of Covid cases now 30,000 per day: deputy health minister

Published : Jul 08, 2022

Published : July 04, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Expressway toll waiver planned for 3 public holidays this month

Published : Jul 08, 2022

Thousands of Malaysian, Singaporean tourists flock to Yala

Published : Jul 08, 2022

Thai PM saddened by the death of Abe after gun attack

Published : Jul 08, 2022

G20 Foreign Ministers meeting held in Bali

Published : Jul 08, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.