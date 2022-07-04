Heavy rains can bring flash floods to 23 provinces, including Bangkok

The Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department said heavy rainfall over the two days may increase water levels and cause rivers to overflow. Hence, it said, residents should monitor water levels closely and follow weather forecasts provided by the Thai Meteorological Department.

Provinces facing the risk of flash floods include Bangkok, Samut Sakhon, Samut Songkhram, Samut Prakan, Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi, Trat, Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Songkhla, Pattani, Narathiwat, Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun.

The department also warned that coastal provinces like Ranong, Phang Nga and Phuket will experience strong winds and high waves until Tuesday and advised people against swimming in the sea.

Call 1784 or Line @1784DDPM for assistance or to report a disaster.