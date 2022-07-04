‘Stop wearing suits’: Minister turns heat on senators over fuel crisis

Supattanapong said the GRM was just one to two baht, so the government had to be careful in asking refineries to reduce the margin.

“If the refineries stop the oil refining, the government would have to import refined oil and the prices would be much higher,” the energy minister said.

Regarding Oil Fuel Fund management, Supattanapong said the Energy Ministry will cooperate with the Bank of Thailand and Finance Ministry on how to balance fuel subsidies, the baht’s value and the inflation rate.

He added that the oil subsidies were a sensitive issue that could affect business operators and their employees, so the government had to be careful in making its decisions.

The energy minister said the government would campaign for energy saving and would promote the use of recyclable and clean energy.

“The government will campaign for people to minimise electricity use by raising the temperature of their air-conditioners,” Supattanapong said.

“Senators can do it too. You can raise the temperature of air-conditioners in the assembly hall and you can stop wearing suits and neckties. And there should be a tool to measure how much electricity is being saved and we will live-broadcast this to show the public that we have started conserving energy. This will help kick off an energy conservation campaign.”

He added that his ministry was ready to support the Senate in its energy conservation showcase by installing gauges to publicly display power saved.

No reply came from the Senate at the end of the session.