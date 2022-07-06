Bangkok to pilot medical sandbox using digital tech in five districts

The programme will be led by Rachapiphat Hospital under the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration’s Medical Service Department in five districts – Thawi Watthana, Bang Khae, Nong Khaem, Phasi Charoen and Taling Chan.

“The Rachapiphat Sandbox aims to increase treatment standards of primary health centres, improve the patient transfer system and utilise telemedicine to expand coverage at the community level,” Bangkok deputy governor Tavida Kamolvej said on Tuesday.

“The programme will use digital technology to help streamline patient management and transfer systems to reduce crowding at major hospitals and health centres in areas with a high density of population, while ensuring that everyone receives high quality treatment via telemedicine regardless of their location,” she said.

Under the programme, 69 primary healthcare centres, which include Public Health service centres, Ob Oon clinics and community health centres in pilot areas, will receive an overhaul regarding patient diagnosis and transfer, Tavida said.