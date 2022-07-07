Network operators face hefty fine for failure to help curb scams

The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) passed the resolution at its meeting on Wednesday.

In setting the administrative fine, the regulator took into account the severity of the problem caused by “call centre” scams and the widespread impact on mobile-phone users across the country, according to an informed source.

Scammer gangs posing as officials or staff members of state agencies use various tricks to deceive victims into transferring money to them.

NBTC regulations require that mobile network operators make sure that each person registers no more than five mobile-phone numbers with SIM distributors, using their ID cards. Those who want to register more than five numbers are required to do so at the service centres of the network operators.