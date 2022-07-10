Sun, July 17, 2022

Blinken in Bangkok to discuss security, strengthening trade ties

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Bangkok on Saturday and is scheduled to meet Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai on Sunday morning.

He will also meet Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha later in the day.

Blinken’s visit was previously slated for December last year, but it was cancelled after a member of his press team tested positive for Covid-19.

The secretary of state was welcomed on Saturday night by Chettaphan Maksamphan, director-general of the Department of American and Pacific Affairs.

Before arriving here, Blinken was in Bali to attend the G20 Foreign Ministers Meeting.

Chettaphan said Blinken and Don will sign a Thailand-US communique on strategic alliance and partnership to boost bilateral ties. The two countries mark 190 years of diplomatic relations next year, he added.

“This reflects the importance of strategies and dynamics to boost Thailand-US relations,” he said.

He added that the pact will focus on strategies for revival in the fallout of the Covid-19 crisis, drive green and digital economies, renewable energy, cyber security, climate change and public health. The two leaders are also expected to discuss the United States’ hosting of Apec 2023 and the crisis in Myanmar.

Blinken, Don and Chettaphan will also sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on supply chain covering the manufacturing process of key business sectors, including agriculture, energy and trade.

"This MoU will make Thailand a valuable part of the US supply chain and offer opportunities in export, import and investment," he said.

Published : July 10, 2022

By : THE NATION

