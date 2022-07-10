Sun, July 17, 2022

Chadchart portrait to drum up funds for ‘Music in the Garden’

A portrait of Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt playing the euphonium will be sold for 10 million baht to raise funds to organise the city’s "Music in the Garden" concerts.

Chadchart's portrait and other oil paintings by renowned artist Suchart Vongthong will go on sale at Bangkok Art & Culture Centre in Pathumwan district from July 21-24.

Sukree Charoensuk, director of the Thai Symphony Orchestra and chairman of the Ajarn Sukree Charoensuk Foundation, said “Music in the Garden” was helping musicians to perform and earn money after the hardship they suffered during the Covid-19 lockdowns.

He praised City Hall for giving the talented artists spaces to perform in parks around the city.

Sukree said the foundation will also sell oil paintings in the form of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to support the concerts.

"Sales of oil paintings in NFTs will be another way of raising funds for this activity [Music in the Garden]," he added.

Part of Chadchart’s policy to make Bangkok a more liveable city, the weekend Music in the Garden concerts have proved popular with the public.

Published : July 10, 2022

By : THE NATION

