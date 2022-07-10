Chadchart portrait to drum up funds for ‘Music in the Garden’

Sukree Charoensuk, director of the Thai Symphony Orchestra and chairman of the Ajarn Sukree Charoensuk Foundation, said “Music in the Garden” was helping musicians to perform and earn money after the hardship they suffered during the Covid-19 lockdowns.

He praised City Hall for giving the talented artists spaces to perform in parks around the city.

Sukree said the foundation will also sell oil paintings in the form of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to support the concerts.

"Sales of oil paintings in NFTs will be another way of raising funds for this activity [Music in the Garden]," he added.