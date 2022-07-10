Chadchart portrait to drum up funds for ‘Music in the Garden’

Chadchart's portrait and other oil paintings by renowned artist Suchart Vongthong will go on sale at Bangkok Art & Culture Centre in Pathumwan district from July 21-24.
Sukree Charoensuk, director of the Thai Symphony Orchestra and chairman of the Ajarn Sukree Charoensuk Foundation, said “Music in the Garden” was helping musicians to perform and earn money after the hardship they suffered during the Covid-19 lockdowns.
He praised City Hall for giving the talented artists spaces to perform in parks around the city.
Sukree said the foundation will also sell oil paintings in the form of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to support the concerts.
"Sales of oil paintings in NFTs will be another way of raising funds for this activity [Music in the Garden]," he added.
Part of Chadchart’s policy to make Bangkok a more liveable city, the weekend Music in the Garden concerts have proved popular with the public.
Published : July 10, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Jul 16, 2022
Published : Jul 16, 2022
Published : Jul 16, 2022
Published : Jul 16, 2022