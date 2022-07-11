Household electricity bills to rise from Sept as fuel tariff surges

The commission said it is discussing this issue and will announce the FT for the September to December period later this month or in early August.

“The Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand [Egat] is bearing more than 80 billion baht in fuel costs, so ERC may need to reduce this burden by increasing the FT gradually,” ERC said.

It also confirmed that it will prioritise energy stability to ensure that citizens and business operators have uninterrupted electricity.

It said Egat’s move to bear the financial burden for consumers would affect power generation and stability, even though the Cabinet has allowed Egat to borrow 25 billion baht to boost its liquidity.

“If Egat bears the cost without increasing FT, its deficit will rise to 100 billion baht this year,” ERC said.