‘Rampaging’ bus No 8 to be removed from Bangkok roads soon

The move came after the operators failed to meet new service and safety standards under the BMTA reform plan, according to the source.

Plying the route between Memorial Bridge at Victory Monument and Happy Land in eastern Bangkok, the No 8 has become synonymous with reckless driving, road accidents and bad-tempered staff.

Thiraporn Methisuriyaphong, bus operation manager at Thai Bus Transport, one of the three operators of bus No 8, said she was disappointed with the BMTA’s move. She said the company had kept buses running during the Covid-19 crisis despite the low number of passengers, suffering losses totalling 30 million baht as a result.

“All we can do now is sell the vehicles and parts at 50,000 to 60,000 baht per bus, after originally buying them for 1-2 million baht each,” she said, adding that some employees had already quit.

Thiraporn said the three operators will petition the Administrative Court in a bid to get the BMTA’s reform plan revoked.