Ubon Ratchathani’s grand candle procession lures thousands of spectators

The procession commenced on Upparat Road in Nai Muang subdistrict at 7pm and featured a parade of giant wax sculptures of Buddha images and Hindu mythological creatures, with a traditional dance performance and light and sound acrobatic show by more than 2,000 performers.
Candle processions are held by Buddhist communities across Thailand to mark the beginning of Lent, or the rainy season retreat for monks. Lent Day comes immediately after Asanha Bucha Day, which takes place during the full moon of the eighth lunar month, celebrating the day when the Buddha preached his first sermon to his first five disciples after his enlightenment.
Every Lent Day, people have carried giant wax candles to temples to present them to monks so they can remain lit throughout the three-month-period in which the monks cannot leave their temple grounds but have to focus entirely on studying the scriptures. Over time, the candles have grown more elaborate, being carved into different creatures and decorated with flowers, sparking competitions of wax sculptures and floral parades in many provinces.
Ubon Ratchathani has held its grand candle procession for 121 years and it has become a tourist attraction for both Thai and foreigners.
Governor Phongrat Phiromrat said on Wednesday cultural ambassadors from Vietnam, Laos, India and Japan attended this year’s event. They will also get cultural inputs from their Thai counterparts.
Published : July 14, 2022
