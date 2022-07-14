Ubon Ratchathani’s grand candle procession lures thousands of spectators

Every Lent Day, people have carried giant wax candles to temples to present them to monks so they can remain lit throughout the three-month-period in which the monks cannot leave their temple grounds but have to focus entirely on studying the scriptures. Over time, the candles have grown more elaborate, being carved into different creatures and decorated with flowers, sparking competitions of wax sculptures and floral parades in many provinces.

Ubon Ratchathani has held its grand candle procession for 121 years and it has become a tourist attraction for both Thai and foreigners.

Governor Phongrat Phiromrat said on Wednesday cultural ambassadors from Vietnam, Laos, India and Japan attended this year’s event. They will also get cultural inputs from their Thai counterparts.