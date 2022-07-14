Thailand adopts PM2.5 safety standard on par with developed nations

From June 1, 2023, the amount of PM2.5 in the general atmosphere must not exceed 37.5 micrograms per cubic metre (μg/m3) in a 24-hour average in order to pass the safety standard.

The announcement of the Natural Resources and Environment Ministry was published on July 9 in the Royal Gazette website. This is a significant improvement over the current standard of 50 μg/m3.

The one-year average of PM2.5 must not exceed 15 μg/m3, changing from the current standard of 25 μg/m3. This new one-year average standard is effective immediately after the announcement.

Attapol Charoenchansa, director-general of the Pollution Control Department, said on Thursday that the new standard had been approved by the Cabinet in a move to raise Thailand’s air quality standard to be at the same level as that of the United States, the European Union, South Korea, Japan and Asean members such as Singapore and Malaysia.

Attapol added that Thailand had been using the current standard for more than 10 years.

The World Health Organisation, however, sets the safety standard for PM2.5 at not exceeding 25 μg/m3 for a 24-hour average, and not exceeding 10 μg/m3 for one-year average.