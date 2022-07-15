Thailand ranks high in surveys on tourism, economy, public health

Thailand won the following:

Tourism

• Koh Pha-ngan, Surat Thani: No 1 for workations by William Russell, a leading global insurance company providing health, life and income protection.

• Bangkok: No 1 in Asia-Pacific in votes from tourists collected by DestinAsian, a leading travel magazine.

• Koh Samui and Phuket: 3rd and 4th best islands for tourism in Asia-Pacific by DestinAsian.

• Thailand: 4th best tourist destination in the post-Covid era by Visa Global Travel Intentions Study.

• Thailand: 8th in highest travel safety by Berkshire Hathaway Travel Protection, an American travel insurance firm.

• Thailand: 14th country with highest visitors via Google Street View.

• Tom yam kung (spicy shrimp soup): 20th best soup in the world by CNN Travel.