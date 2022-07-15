Thailand ranks high in surveys on tourism, economy, public health

Thailand won the following:
Tourism
• Koh Pha-ngan, Surat Thani: No 1 for workations by William Russell, a leading global insurance company providing health, life and income protection.
• Bangkok: No 1 in Asia-Pacific in votes from tourists collected by DestinAsian, a leading travel magazine.
• Koh Samui and Phuket: 3rd and 4th best islands for tourism in Asia-Pacific by DestinAsian.
• Thailand: 4th best tourist destination in the post-Covid era by Visa Global Travel Intentions Study.
• Thailand: 8th in highest travel safety by Berkshire Hathaway Travel Protection, an American travel insurance firm.
• Thailand: 14th country with highest visitors via Google Street View.
• Tom yam kung (spicy shrimp soup): 20th best soup in the world by CNN Travel.
Economy
• Bangkok: 9th best city for gastronomes by TripAdvisor, an American online travel company.
• Thailand: 71st most liveable country in the world by CS Global Partners, top government advisory and marketing firm.
• Thailand: 35th in using soft power in the 2022 Global Power Index set by Brand Finance, the world’s top brand valuation consultancy.
Quality of life
• Chulalongkorn University: 16th best university in the world for supporting the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals in the Impact Ranking 2022 by the Times Higher Education, a British higher-education related magazine.
• Thailand: 61st happiest country in the UN’s World Happiness Report 2022.
Public Health
• Thailand: No 1 in recovery and response to Covid-19 pandemic by Times Higher Education.
• Bumrungrad Hospital: 30th best in the world by Newsweek.
Published : July 15, 2022
