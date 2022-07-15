Sun, July 17, 2022

Thailand ranks high in surveys on tourism, economy, public health

Thailand was included in 14 global rankings this year covering tourism, economy, quality of life and public health, the Foreign Ministry announced on Thursday.

Thailand won the following:

Tourism

• Koh Pha-ngan, Surat Thani: No 1 for workations by William Russell, a leading global insurance company providing health, life and income protection.

• Bangkok: No 1 in Asia-Pacific in votes from tourists collected by DestinAsian, a leading travel magazine.

• Koh Samui and Phuket: 3rd and 4th best islands for tourism in Asia-Pacific by DestinAsian.

• Thailand: 4th best tourist destination in the post-Covid era by Visa Global Travel Intentions Study.

• Thailand: 8th in highest travel safety by Berkshire Hathaway Travel Protection, an American travel insurance firm.

• Thailand: 14th country with highest visitors via Google Street View.

• Tom yam kung (spicy shrimp soup): 20th best soup in the world by CNN Travel.

Economy

• Bangkok: 9th best city for gastronomes by TripAdvisor, an American online travel company.

• Thailand: 71st most liveable country in the world by CS Global Partners, top government advisory and marketing firm.

• Thailand: 35th in using soft power in the 2022 Global Power Index set by Brand Finance, the world’s top brand valuation consultancy.

Quality of life

• Chulalongkorn University: 16th best university in the world for supporting the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals in the Impact Ranking 2022 by the Times Higher Education, a British higher-education related magazine.

• Thailand: 61st happiest country in the UN’s World Happiness Report 2022.

Public Health

• Thailand: No 1 in recovery and response to Covid-19 pandemic by Times Higher Education.

• Bumrungrad Hospital: 30th best in the world by Newsweek.

Published : July 15, 2022

By : THE NATION

Nation Thailnad
