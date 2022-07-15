Giant Buakaw stuns New York on Times Square billboard

The digital billboard showcases the upcoming Rajadamnern World Series (RWS) Muay Thai boxing tournament in Bangkok, scheduled to start on August 19.

Buakaw will make his comeback in the RWS tournament, which carries a winner’s purse of 1 million baht.

Up to 450,000 people pass through Times Square each day, making it a prime spot for advertisers seeking to draw eyeballs.

A billboard here can range in cost from $5,000 (183,000 baht) per day to well over $50,000, according to advertising company Inspiria. Typically, the minimum amount of money required to advertise for 1-3 days ranges from $5,000 to $25,000.