Repeat failure to pay traffic fine doesn’t always lead to arrest: courts

He added that courts apply the same rule to all cases regardless of significance or the identity of the accused, including politicians.

“Courts look into the details of each case, including evidence provided by police, such as how many times the offence was committed,” Sorawis said.

The spokesman said suspects and police often have conflicting views about the issuance of arrest warrants. Drivers tend to view traffic violations as less serious cases in which arrest warrants would violate their rights and liberty. Police, on the other hand, view tough measures against repeat offenders as necessary to prevent road accidents that could lead to injuries or deaths, he said.