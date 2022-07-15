Sun, July 17, 2022

Repeat failure to pay traffic fine doesn’t always lead to arrest: courts

Thai courts will consider police requests for arrest warrants against offenders who repeatedly fail to pay traffic fines on a case-by-case basis, Judiciary Office spokesman Sorawis Limparangsi said on Friday.

He added that courts apply the same rule to all cases regardless of significance or the identity of the accused, including politicians.

“Courts look into the details of each case, including evidence provided by police, such as how many times the offence was committed,” Sorawis said.

The spokesman said suspects and police often have conflicting views about the issuance of arrest warrants. Drivers tend to view traffic violations as less serious cases in which arrest warrants would violate their rights and liberty. Police, on the other hand, view tough measures against repeat offenders as necessary to prevent road accidents that could lead to injuries or deaths, he said.

“The courts are in the middle between both sides. Courts will take into account the behaviour involved, as well as argument and necessity. That’s what we are doing in every case,” the spokesman said.

Under the Royal Thai Police’s new rule, traffic tickets are sent by registered mail to the offender within 30 days of the offence.

If fines are not paid within 15 days, police send a summons to the offender’s registered address. If the offender fails to pay the fine after two summonses, police will ask the court to issue an arrest warrant.

Published : July 15, 2022

