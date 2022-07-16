Omicron may not be severe, but boosters will save lives: expert

Assoc Prof Dr Nitipatana Chierakul said only 8 per cent of patients infected by the Omicron variant developed pneumonia, compared to 40 per cent of Delta cases.

“This can conclude that Omicron variant is five times less likely to cause pneumonia compared to Delta,” he said. “However, the severity of pneumonia in both Omicron and Delta patients is about the same.”

Nitipatana, who oversees the Respiratory Diseases and Tuberculosis Division at Mahidol University’s Siriraj Faculty of Medicine, added that most Omicron patients who develop pneumonia are elderly or suffer from poor health.

“These people are considered to be in high-risk groups and should get booster shots as soon as possible to prevent hospitalisation and death,” he added.