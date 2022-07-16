Thu, July 28, 2022

Students pretending to be terrorists in Narathiwat parade spark uproar

A Facebook page raised many questions when it posted images of students in Narathiwat’s Chanae district dressed as armed terrorists in an Eid al-Adha parade on Friday.

The page, called “เสียงจากแผ่นดินแม่” (voice from the motherland), asked if these children supported or idolised terrorists, and aired concern that this might create a misunderstanding.

Many netizens responded to the post by accusing the students of supporting the insurgency in the South, while one asked why no teacher stopped them.

The page then posted another comment on Saturday after getting an answer from the Koireeyah mosque’s imam and a parade participant.

Imam Samri Jae-mae said the parade has been held every year on Eid al-Adha for the past 15 years and participants were divided into three teams – red, blue and purple.

He said each team tried to outdo each other in the contest but admitted that the red team’s costume was inappropriate.

Apologising for the misunderstanding, he said the students really only dressed this way for fun.

Meanwhile, Mahama Jae-ma said his team only wanted to attract attention. He also apologised, saying he did not mean to create a misunderstanding.

Published : July 16, 2022

By : THE NATION

