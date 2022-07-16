‘Non-stinky’ durian strain from Korat a big hit with connoisseurs

The Pak Chong-Khao Yai durian, a variety of the famous Mon Thong strain, is the star of a festival at Pak Chong district’s Chokchai Farm on Friday and Saturday.
Pak Chong-Khao Yai have a winning combination of sweetness, dry, soft flesh and no strong smell, according to growers.
Nakhon Ratchasima deputy governor Chusak Chunkoh presided over Friday’s opening of the first Pak Chong-Khao Yai GI Durian Festival and presented GI certificates to 39 durian farms in the Pak Chong and Khao Yai areas.
The Department of Intellectual Property registered the Pak Chong-Khao Yai variety as a GI product last year.
Festival co-organiser the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) also invited visitors to enter the Amazing Durian Metaverse (www.amazingthailandmetaverse.com) for a virtual tour of durian orchards.
Meanwhile back in the real world, visitors gorged on durian and fruit buffets (399 baht for 49 minutes) as well as dragon fruit, longan, banana, avocado and sugar apples grown in Pak Chong orchards. Miss Universe Thailand beauty queens were on hand to sweeten the experience even further.
Published : July 16, 2022
Published : Jul 28, 2022
Published : Jul 28, 2022
Published : Jul 28, 2022
Published : Jul 28, 2022