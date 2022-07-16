‘Non-stinky’ durian strain from Korat a big hit with connoisseurs

The Pak Chong-Khao Yai durian, a variety of the famous Mon Thong strain, is the star of a festival at Pak Chong district’s Chokchai Farm on Friday and Saturday.

Pak Chong-Khao Yai have a winning combination of sweetness, dry, soft flesh and no strong smell, according to growers.

Nakhon Ratchasima deputy governor Chusak Chunkoh presided over Friday’s opening of the first Pak Chong-Khao Yai GI Durian Festival and presented GI certificates to 39 durian farms in the Pak Chong and Khao Yai areas.

The Department of Intellectual Property registered the Pak Chong-Khao Yai variety as a GI product last year.