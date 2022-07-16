Thu, July 28, 2022

in-focus

‘Non-stinky’ durian strain from Korat a big hit with connoisseurs

The Northeast’s Nakhon Ratchasima province is celebrating after its special “non-stinky” variety of durian was granted geographical indication (GI) certification.

The Pak Chong-Khao Yai durian, a variety of the famous Mon Thong strain, is the star of a festival at Pak Chong district’s Chokchai Farm on Friday and Saturday.

Pak Chong-Khao Yai have a winning combination of sweetness, dry, soft flesh and no strong smell, according to growers.

Nakhon Ratchasima deputy governor Chusak Chunkoh presided over Friday’s opening of the first Pak Chong-Khao Yai GI Durian Festival and presented GI certificates to 39 durian farms in the Pak Chong and Khao Yai areas.

The Department of Intellectual Property registered the Pak Chong-Khao Yai variety as a GI product last year.

Festival co-organiser the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) also invited visitors to enter the Amazing Durian Metaverse (www.amazingthailandmetaverse.com) for a virtual tour of durian orchards.

Meanwhile back in the real world, visitors gorged on durian and fruit buffets (399 baht for 49 minutes) as well as dragon fruit, longan, banana, avocado and sugar apples grown in Pak Chong orchards. Miss Universe Thailand beauty queens were on hand to sweeten the experience even further.

Nation Thailnad
