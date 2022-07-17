Thu, July 28, 2022

Bangkok film festival top fake news topic this month

Fake news about the Bangkok outdoor film festival, “Krung Thep Klang Plang”, was among the most shared topics on social media from July 8 to 14, the Digital Economy and Society (DES) Ministry said on Sunday.

DES spokesperson Noppawan Huajaiman said apart from the film festival holding the top two spots, the Anti-Fake News Centre found 186 other fraudulent reports. Of the fake reports, 78 were related to health, 18 of which were on Covid-19.

Noppawan Huajaiman

According to the DES Ministry, the top 10 most shared fake reports are:

• The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) paid 8 million baht for each screen used in the outdoor film festival.

• The Bangkok governor blocked media outlets from reporting news of lightning hitting a film venue.

• Krungthai Bank is offering loans that can be paid off in instalments of 300 baht and the loan is approved in five minutes via Line.

• Leaked chats from the Department of Disease Control director-general’s Line account.

• The Thai Meteorological Department issued a warning of severe conditions caused by summer storms. (Thailand is only hit with heavy rain and thundershowers during the rainy season.)

• The Government Savings Bank is offering 50,000-baht loans to people from all professions daily.

• The Thai Meteorological Department has warned residents in 17 provinces to beware of storms between July 12 and 18.

• The Department of Alternative Energy Development and Efficiency approved the use of fuel-saving electricity cables.

• Aspirin helps whiten the skin.

• Ways of checking cerebrovascular disease by yourself.

Published : July 17, 2022

By : THE NATION

