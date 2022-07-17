Bangkok film festival top fake news topic this month

DES spokesperson Noppawan Huajaiman said apart from the film festival holding the top two spots, the Anti-Fake News Centre found 186 other fraudulent reports. Of the fake reports, 78 were related to health, 18 of which were on Covid-19.
According to the DES Ministry, the top 10 most shared fake reports are:
• The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) paid 8 million baht for each screen used in the outdoor film festival.
• The Bangkok governor blocked media outlets from reporting news of lightning hitting a film venue.
• Krungthai Bank is offering loans that can be paid off in instalments of 300 baht and the loan is approved in five minutes via Line.
• Leaked chats from the Department of Disease Control director-general’s Line account.
• The Thai Meteorological Department issued a warning of severe conditions caused by summer storms. (Thailand is only hit with heavy rain and thundershowers during the rainy season.)
• The Government Savings Bank is offering 50,000-baht loans to people from all professions daily.
• The Thai Meteorological Department has warned residents in 17 provinces to beware of storms between July 12 and 18.
• The Department of Alternative Energy Development and Efficiency approved the use of fuel-saving electricity cables.
• Aspirin helps whiten the skin.
• Ways of checking cerebrovascular disease by yourself.
Published : July 17, 2022
By : THE NATION
