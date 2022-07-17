Bangkok film festival top fake news topic this month

According to the DES Ministry, the top 10 most shared fake reports are:

• The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) paid 8 million baht for each screen used in the outdoor film festival.

• The Bangkok governor blocked media outlets from reporting news of lightning hitting a film venue.

• Krungthai Bank is offering loans that can be paid off in instalments of 300 baht and the loan is approved in five minutes via Line.

• Leaked chats from the Department of Disease Control director-general’s Line account.

• The Thai Meteorological Department issued a warning of severe conditions caused by summer storms. (Thailand is only hit with heavy rain and thundershowers during the rainy season.)