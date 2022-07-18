Thu, July 28, 2022

Wealth of street art awaits tourists in 5 provinces

Street arts in Bangkok, Ang Thong, Nakhon Sawan, Udon Thani and Songkhla provinces are waiting for domestic and foreign travellers to take pictures and visit attractions in each of the areas.

The street arts are part of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT)'s project to stimulate tourism in five areas, namely Bangkok's Talat Noi community, San Chao Rong Thong Market in Ang Thong province, Yuan Island in Nakhon Sawan province, Nong Prajak Public Park in Udon Thani province and Hat Yai district in Songkhla province.

"This project aims to enable local government agencies, business operators, networks and artists to enhance potential of communities to become more creative," said Apichai Chatchalermkit, TAT deputy governor for Tourism Products and Business.

Photo credit: Tourism Authority of Thailand

He said that street arts feature two TAT mascots named "Sukjai" and "Punsuk" visiting attractions or doing activities in each area.

Photo credit: Tourism Authority of Thailand

He added that a variety of activities are also available for tourists until July 30, such as activities to scan QR Code at street arts for special priveleges from participating stores.

For more information, visit www.travelwithsukjaipunsuk.com.

Published : July 18, 2022

By : THE NATION

