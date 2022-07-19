Tourism industry will bring Thailand back to its old glory: operators

Industry representatives joined Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn in a meeting with Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on Monday. At the meeting, they reported the progress of the government’s stimulus campaigns and planned tourism promotions for the rest of the year.

Also present at the meeting was the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC) secretary-general Danucha Pichayanan.

Government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said tourism operators were glad that the government eased Covid-19 restrictions because it helped bring more than 2 million foreigners to Thailand in the first half of this year. Thanking the government for the many tourism stimulus campaigns, they said they firmly believe tourism will be vital to Thailand’s recovery from the Covid-19 fallout and the global fuel price crisis.

“The businesses urged the government to launch more stimulus campaigns in the last two quarters of the year, and the PM promised to discuss the feasibility of these projects with related agencies and make suitable adjustments,” Thanakorn said. “PM Prayut also thanked businesses for strictly complying with disease-control measures to limit the spread of Covid-19 after Thailand reopened fully. He said the resumption of business and services has helped keep the economy continue moving forward.”