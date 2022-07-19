Woman seriously injured as her car falls from Bangkok expressway

The female driver was identified as Jiraporn Saengchan, 39. She suffered serious head and internal injuries as the car’s roof collapsed on her.

Rescue workers had to use a giant metal cutter and needed 15 minutes to pull her body out of the wreckage of her Mazda 3 car. She was rushed to the Nopparat Rajathanee Hospital.

Anirut said the woman worked at a bar and was driving home after work. It is believed she may have dozed off when her car was speeding towards the Y-intersection near the exit to Ramindra Road and hit the barrier of the junction. The impact hurled the car through the expressway barrier onto the Watchara Phirom Park below. Witnesses said the car rolled over several times after falling from the expressway.