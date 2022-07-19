Thu, July 28, 2022

Woman seriously injured as her car falls from Bangkok expressway

A woman was seriously injured after her car hit a barrier on a Bangkok elevated expressway and plunged eight metres into a public park early Tuesday morning, police said.

Pol Lt-Colonel Anirut Poolsawat, an inspector at Bang Khen Police Station, said the accident happened at 5am near an exit of the Chalong Rat Expressway (Ramindra-Atnarong).

The female driver was identified as Jiraporn Saengchan, 39. She suffered serious head and internal injuries as the car’s roof collapsed on her.

Rescue workers had to use a giant metal cutter and needed 15 minutes to pull her body out of the wreckage of her Mazda 3 car. She was rushed to the Nopparat Rajathanee Hospital.

Anirut said the woman worked at a bar and was driving home after work. It is believed she may have dozed off when her car was speeding towards the Y-intersection near the exit to Ramindra Road and hit the barrier of the junction. The impact hurled the car through the expressway barrier onto the Watchara Phirom Park below. Witnesses said the car rolled over several times after falling from the expressway.

Anirut said the driver used a safety belt or her body could have been hurled out through the windshield.

Anirut said police would ask doctors to check her blood alcohol level.

