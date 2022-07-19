‘No restrictions on Chinese tourists visiting Thailand’ due to cannabis

Earlier, Pheu Thai Party leader Chaturon Chaisang wrote a message on his Facebook page on July 14, saying that cannabis legalisation would become negative soft power, which would affect foreigners' view of Thai culture.

He also claimed that at least eight countries, including China, had warned their residents and tourists travelling to Thailand that possessing or importing cannabis is illegal in their countries.

He added that China has cancelled a schedule to allow Chinese tourists to travel to Thailand.