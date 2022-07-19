‘No restrictions on Chinese tourists visiting Thailand’ due to cannabis

The Chinese government response came following reports in some media outlets that Beijing has announced restrictions on travelling to Thailand due to the cannabis legalisation, as a result many Chinese tour operators had to cancel trips to Thailand.
"Since the Covid-19 pandemic emerged, the Chinese government has asked tour operators to refrain from organising trips overseas until now," the post read, adding that there had been no cancellation of overseas trips.
Earlier, Pheu Thai Party leader Chaturon Chaisang wrote a message on his Facebook page on July 14, saying that cannabis legalisation would become negative soft power, which would affect foreigners' view of Thai culture.
He also claimed that at least eight countries, including China, had warned their residents and tourists travelling to Thailand that possessing or importing cannabis is illegal in their countries.
He added that China has cancelled a schedule to allow Chinese tourists to travel to Thailand.
Published : July 19, 2022
By : THE NATION
