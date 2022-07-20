Covid cases in past 24 hours could number almost 100,000, Chula lecturer worries

In an earlier post, he said the number of deaths in the country on Tuesday was 14th in the world and fourth highest in Asia.

Thira said Covid-19 is spreading “heavily” in Thailand, so wearing face masks properly is necessary to reduce the risk of getting infected.

The doctor also touched on the intensifying topic of the BA 2.75 subvariant, which was detected in Thailand on Tuesday. He said it hasn’t spread widely to other countries as yet and most cases are in India.

Just being careful could reduce the risk of becoming infected from any variant, Thira advised.

He cited a study by University of Washington researcher John E Bowen and others titled “Omicron spike function and neutralising activity elicited by a comprehensive panel of vaccines”.