Thailand elected vice-chair of UN Commission on International Trade Law

Suphanvasa is the director-general of the Department of Treaties and Legal Affairs under the Foreign Affairs Ministry.

During the meeting, the Thai delegation made interventions on several issues of particular interest to Thailand, which were under the consideration of the Commission, namely the progress of Working Group I concerning micro, small and medium-sized enterprises and Working Group III concerning investor-state dispute settlement reforms, as well as possible topics for future work of Working Group II (dispute settlements).

This year’s session has also seen the completion of several new instruments, with the Commission approving the draft Convention on the International Effects of Judicial Sales of Ships, recommendations to assist mediation centres and other interested bodies with regard to arbitration under UNCITRAL Mediation Rules, and the Model Law on the Use and Cross-border Recognition of Identity Management and Trust Services.