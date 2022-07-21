Thu, July 28, 2022

in-focus

Thailand elected vice-chair of UN Commission on International Trade Law

Thai delegate Suphanvasa Chotikajan Tang was elected as a vice-chair of the 55th session of the United Nations Commission on International Trade Law (UNCITRAL) from June 27 to July 15.

Suphanvasa is the director-general of the Department of Treaties and Legal Affairs under the Foreign Affairs Ministry.

During the meeting, the Thai delegation made interventions on several issues of particular interest to Thailand, which were under the consideration of the Commission, namely the progress of Working Group I concerning micro, small and medium-sized enterprises and Working Group III concerning investor-state dispute settlement reforms, as well as possible topics for future work of Working Group II (dispute settlements).

Thailand elected vice-chair of UN Commission on International Trade Law

This year’s session has also seen the completion of several new instruments, with the Commission approving the draft Convention on the International Effects of Judicial Sales of Ships, recommendations to assist mediation centres and other interested bodies with regard to arbitration under UNCITRAL Mediation Rules, and the Model Law on the Use and Cross-border Recognition of Identity Management and Trust Services.

UNCITRAL was established in 1966 as a subsidiary body of the UN General Assembly, comprising 70 member countries. It serves as the main mechanism of the United Nations in the development of international trade law.

Thailand has just been elected for the term 2022-2028, the kingdom’s seventh.

Thailand elected vice-chair of UN Commission on International Trade Law

The country has long benefited from a number of UNCITRAL legal instruments, especially as models for promulgating national legislation such as the Electronic Transaction Act of 2001, the Arbitration Act of 2002 and the Secured Transactions Act of 2015.

‘Wear black’ campaign stirs up Thai social media

Published : Jul 28, 2022

Minister orders imported 'garbage' shipped back to Australia

Published : Jul 28, 2022

Historic steam locomotives deployed for special rides on King's birthday

Published : Jul 28, 2022

Thailand's second monkeypox case found in Bangkok

Published : Jul 28, 2022

Defence Ministry on the alert for Covid-19, monkeypox

Published : Jul 28, 2022

Published : July 21, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

‘Wear black’ campaign stirs up Thai social media

Published : Jul 28, 2022

Minister orders imported 'garbage' shipped back to Australia

Published : Jul 28, 2022

Toyota car exports jump 24 per cent in first half of 2022

Published : Jul 28, 2022

Section II of Lao-Thai railway set to open at year-end

Published : Jul 28, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.