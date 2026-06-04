French investors eye future industries in Thailand after Anutin’s Paris visit

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul held talks at Government House today (June 4) with François Corbin, vice chairman of MEDEF International and chairman of the France-Thailand Business Council, together with Jean-Claude Poimboeuf, French Ambassador to Thailand, and a MEDEF International business delegation comprising 16 companies from five key sectors.

The sectors included aviation, aerospace and defence; engineering and consulting; construction and transport; digital and technology; and energy production and management.

The meeting followed up on the success of the prime minister’s visit to Paris last week.

The main aim of the talks was to attract new investment into Thailand, particularly in future industries such as aviation and aerospace, clean energy, digital technology, artificial intelligence and quantum technology. These sectors are expected to create high-quality jobs, increase income, upgrade the skills of Thai workers and promote more concrete investment and cooperation in Thailand.

The prime minister said Thailand is moving ahead with the restructuring of its economy towards one driven by innovation, technology and high-value industries, which aligns with the expertise of French businesses. He said this creates an important opportunity to bring new investment, technology and knowledge into Thailand.