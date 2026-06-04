Cambodia denies Hill 745 explosive claim as Thailand cites troop photos

It said such actions would run counter to Cambodia’s obligations under international law, as well as its commitment to maintaining peace, promoting good relations with neighbours and resolving disputes through peaceful means.

For those reasons, Cambodia rejected the allegation that it was responsible for placing the explosive devices, saying direct communication and cooperation between the two countries remained the best way to handle such incidents.

Thailand says photos challenge denial

Despite Cambodia’s denial, the Thai side maintains that its evidence contradicts Phnom Penh’s explanation.

According to Thai reports, security officials say they have clear photographs showing Cambodian soldiers carrying explosive devices into the area and placing them at the site. The uniforms seen in the images reportedly identify the personnel as members of the 21st Infantry Brigade, Military Region 2, of the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces.

The claimed photographic evidence has raised questions on the Thai side over Cambodia’s denial, particularly why Phnom Penh says it cannot identify the origin of the devices or those responsible.

Border mechanisms under pressure

Cambodia said in its response that it remained committed to existing agreements, including the joint statement of the General Border Committee dated December 27, 2025.

It also reaffirmed that its armed forces were committed to maintaining peace, security, stability and mutual trust along the border through continued dialogue and cooperation.

The case is now likely to test existing border communication mechanisms, as Thailand presses its claim with photographic evidence while Cambodia continues to deny responsibility.