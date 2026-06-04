Cambodia denies Hill 745 explosive claim as Thailand cites troop photos

A border dispute between Thailand and Cambodia has deepened after Phnom Penh formally denied placing explosive devices near Hill 745, while Thai security officials insisted they had photographic evidence showing Cambodian troops moving the devices into the Chong Bok area.
The dispute followed a Thai military report that units operating in the area had detected and photographed improvised anti-tank explosive devices southwest of Hill 745, in front of Thai positions. Thailand later submitted a protest letter to Cambodia seeking an explanation over the incident.
Cambodia responded in writing on Thursday (June 4), denying responsibility for the alleged placement of improvised explosive devices near Hill 745.
In its letter, Cambodia said it had received Thailand’s complaint over the discovery of IEDs in the Mom Bei area, known by Thailand as Chong Bok, near Hill 745, and had examined the matter.
However, Phnom Penh said the information provided by Thailand was not enough to verify the origin, type, time of placement or ownership of the objects in question. It said it could not confirm whether the devices belonged to either side.
Cambodia also insisted that its armed forces had never taken part in or supported any activity aimed at creating tension, threatening the other side or undermining peace and stability along the Cambodia-Thailand border.
It said such actions would run counter to Cambodia’s obligations under international law, as well as its commitment to maintaining peace, promoting good relations with neighbours and resolving disputes through peaceful means.
For those reasons, Cambodia rejected the allegation that it was responsible for placing the explosive devices, saying direct communication and cooperation between the two countries remained the best way to handle such incidents.
Despite Cambodia’s denial, the Thai side maintains that its evidence contradicts Phnom Penh’s explanation.
According to Thai reports, security officials say they have clear photographs showing Cambodian soldiers carrying explosive devices into the area and placing them at the site. The uniforms seen in the images reportedly identify the personnel as members of the 21st Infantry Brigade, Military Region 2, of the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces.
The claimed photographic evidence has raised questions on the Thai side over Cambodia’s denial, particularly why Phnom Penh says it cannot identify the origin of the devices or those responsible.
Cambodia said in its response that it remained committed to existing agreements, including the joint statement of the General Border Committee dated December 27, 2025.
It also reaffirmed that its armed forces were committed to maintaining peace, security, stability and mutual trust along the border through continued dialogue and cooperation.
The case is now likely to test existing border communication mechanisms, as Thailand presses its claim with photographic evidence while Cambodia continues to deny responsibility.