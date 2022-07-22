Thu, July 28, 2022

Bitkub delays by 2 weeks suspension of service for maintenance

Thailand’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, Bitkub, on Friday postponed to next month the scheduled suspension of services for maintenance.

Bitkub Exchange had announced on Thursday that it would suspend services for maintenance from Friday night to Saturday morning, while assuring there was no need to be alarmed.

The company repeated the assurance on Friday. “Please be assured that the company’s business is continuing normally. We still offer deposit and withdrawal services for all types of [digital] assets,” Bitkub said.

The announcement came just a day after Zipmex, another digital asset exchange platform, had suspended all baht and cryptocurrency withdrawals from its digital wallet on Wednesday evening, citing “market fluctuations” and liquidity issues faced by its business partners.

Bitkub will now suspend service from 9.30pm on August 6 until 5am on August 7, according to its latest announcement on Friday.

As a result, Bitkub customers will not be able to withdraw BCH, BTC and XRP digital coins traded on the platform for seven and a half hours during the maintenance period.

Bitkub explained on Friday that the postponement was in line with a new maintenance schedule set by the US-based digital asset trust company, BitGo.

Published : July 22, 2022

Nation Thailnad
