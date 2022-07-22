Bitkub delays by 2 weeks suspension of service for maintenance

Bitkub Exchange had announced on Thursday that it would suspend services for maintenance from Friday night to Saturday morning, while assuring there was no need to be alarmed.

The company repeated the assurance on Friday. “Please be assured that the company’s business is continuing normally. We still offer deposit and withdrawal services for all types of [digital] assets,” Bitkub said.

The announcement came just a day after Zipmex, another digital asset exchange platform, had suspended all baht and cryptocurrency withdrawals from its digital wallet on Wednesday evening, citing “market fluctuations” and liquidity issues faced by its business partners.