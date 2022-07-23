Thu, July 28, 2022

No pets allowed on BTS

No animals except service dogs are allowed on the BTS Skytrain system, the Bangkok Mass Transit System (BTSC) announced on Friday.

In a Facebook post, the company said exceptions were only made for two types of service canines – seeing-eye dogs for the visually impaired and K-9 dogs for security work.

“Passengers cannot travel with their pets on the BTS system, even if they are secured in a bag, basket, cage or any other kind of carrier, so other passengers are not disturbed,” BTSC said. “If a security officer asks to check your bag, please cooperate for the security of everyone.”

Published : July 23, 2022

By : THE NATION

