Sunny side up: Asia picking up on trend of cage-free eggs

Phichamon Thamasook, Sinergia’s corporate communications manager, pointed out that Asia is the world’s largest egg producer with a capacity of 1 billion eggs per year, but most laying hens are raised in battery cages.

“This raising method is very cruel,” she said, adding that battery cages have been banned in Europe, Canada, New Zealand and nine US states.

She explained that battery cages prevent laying hens from moving naturally like perching, nesting, dust bathing and stretching.