Anutin holds urgent meeting after WHO names monkeypox an emergency

The WHO chief said he had to stop in to break the deadlock and declare PHEIC.

“Though I’m declaring a public health emergency of international concern, for the moment this is an outbreak that is concentrated among men who have sex with men, especially those with multiple sexual partners,” Tedros said at a media briefing in Geneva on Saturday.

Anutin, meanwhile, said he will discuss preventive measures and treatment options with the directors-general of the Disease Control Department, the Medical Services Department, the Medical Sciences Department, and the Health Service Support Department as well as medical experts.

He said Thailand has been taking steps against monkeypox since May, though the first confirmed case was only found last week. Since May, he said, hospitals have been told to scan possible cases and have potential patients immediately undergo lab tests.

Thailand’s first known confirmed monkeypox patient was a 27-year-old Nigerian man who fled to Cambodia after he tested positive for monkeypox at a Phuket hospital. The man was eventually tracked down and detained in Phnom Penh on Saturday night.