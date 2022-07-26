Thailand appears twice in list of world’s 20 most beautiful beaches

“The premier [Prayut Chan-o-cha] is pleased with the results, which demonstrate the confidence, popularity and impact of Thailand's natural attractions," Thanakorn said.

He said the government was focused on its tourism stimulus plan to boost foreign arrivals this year.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand expects to see the current level of 1 million foreign travellers per month rise to 1.5 million from October to December. It forecasts total arrivals this year of 10 million, bringing tourism revenue of 1.5 trillion baht.