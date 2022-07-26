Thailand appears twice in list of world’s 20 most beautiful beaches

The UK’s Daily Star newspaper analysed Instagram posts and Google articles on beaches containing the word “beautiful” to reveal the top 20 most beautiful beaches in the world.
Satun's Sunrise Beach and Krabi's Maya Bay were ranked 6th and 12th, respectively.
The top three beaches on the list were Venice Beach (Los Angeles), Australia's Byron Bay and the Philippines' El Nido.
“The premier [Prayut Chan-o-cha] is pleased with the results, which demonstrate the confidence, popularity and impact of Thailand's natural attractions," Thanakorn said.
He said the government was focused on its tourism stimulus plan to boost foreign arrivals this year.
The Tourism Authority of Thailand expects to see the current level of 1 million foreign travellers per month rise to 1.5 million from October to December. It forecasts total arrivals this year of 10 million, bringing tourism revenue of 1.5 trillion baht.
Published : July 26, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Jul 28, 2022
Published : Jul 28, 2022
Published : Jul 28, 2022
Published : Jul 28, 2022