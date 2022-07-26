Thai activists join Myanmar people in Bangkok to protest executions

After the Myanmar government announced the executions on Monday, the Thalugaz posted on its Facebook wall, urging its members to join Myanmar people to protest at 1pm.

“Rise against the Min Aung Hlaing murderous regime. Join the protest on Tues 26th, at 13:00, Myanmar Embassy in Bangkok,” the Thalugaz posted in English.

Leaders of the protesters condemned the executions and strongly criticized General Min Aung Hlaing during the demonstration amid rains.