Thai activists join Myanmar people in Bangkok to protest executions

Members of the Thai Thalugaz group on Tuesday afternoon rallied with some 300 Myanmar people in Thailand to demonstrate outside the Myanmar Embassy in Bangkok against the ruling junta following the execution of four activists.

The protest against the Myanmar government began at 1pm in front of their embassy on Sathorn Nua Road.

After the Myanmar government announced the executions on Monday, the Thalugaz posted on its Facebook wall, urging its members to join Myanmar people to protest at 1pm.

[Read also: Institute queries Thai silence on Myanmar hanging democracy activists]

“Rise against the Min Aung Hlaing murderous regime. Join the protest on Tues 26th, at 13:00, Myanmar Embassy in Bangkok,” the Thalugaz posted in English.

Leaders of the protesters condemned the executions and strongly criticized General Min Aung Hlaing during the demonstration amid rains.

Thai activists join Myanmar people in Bangkok to protest executions The post of the Thalugaz group drew a lot of comments in support of Myanmar people.

But some netizens said Thai activists should not get involved in the internal affairs of Myanmar. They said doing so could bring trouble to Thailand.

Some alleged that the Thalugaz was using the international event for causing disturbances in Bangkok.

The Thalugaz have also demonstrated in the past against the Prayut Chan-o-cha government.

Institute queries Thai silence on Myanmar hanging democracy activists

Published : Jul 26, 2022

Published : July 26, 2022

By : THE NATION

