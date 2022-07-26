Institute queries Thai silence on Myanmar hanging democracy activists

Assoc Prof Dr Anusorn Thamchai, president of the institute, said he was dismayed at news of the executions.

“I am saddened by inhumane actions of the Myanmar junta that executed pro-democracy political prisoners despite strong objections from the international community and international civil organisations,” Anusorn said.

He said the Myanmar junta also ignored pleas from Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen as chairman of Asean.

“So, there is no need to respect the feelings of this oppressive Myanmar regime,” Anusorn said.

He added that the Myanmar junta had even ignored pleas from its ally, China, for an alternative solution to executions.

Meanwhile, Anusorn called on the Thai armed forces to better protect the country’s sovereignty after repeated violations of Thailand’s airspace by Myanmar forces cracking down on Karen rebels along the border.

He also urged the Thai government to show the international community and Asean community that Thailand supports a peaceful and political solution to the civil war in Myanmar.

Anusorn added that Prayut’s government must call on the Myanmar junta to return democracy to its people and also provide shelter and protection for political asylum seekers from Myanmar.

He said the four “democracy heroes” were executed in a barbaric fashion without receiving transparent trials in accordance with their rights and rule of law.

“Pridi Banomyong Institute hereby condemns the executions as acts that will provoke escalation in the civil war,” Anusorn said.

“These inhumane acts will increase pressure on the military dictatorship. The executions ruled out hope of talks for peaceful solutions and the return of democracy to Myanmar.”

He said executing political opponents had no place in the 21st century and was a violation of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights.

He said the four “democracy heroes” had not died in vain as their deaths would inspire others in the fights for human rights and democracy in Asean and around the world.