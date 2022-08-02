Evacuation delayed to protect passengers from dangerous animals, puddles, says Nok Air

The DD108 flight from Bangkok’s Don Mueang airport skidded off the runway as it was trying to land in heavy rain at Chiang Rai’s Mae Fah Luang Airport.

The Boeing 737-800 aircraft had 164 passengers and six crew on board.

Nok Air said it decided against evacuating passengers via slides immediately because the ground had many puddles due to heavy rain. Also, it said, it was worried about their safety as it was dark outside and there may be dangerous animals lurking in the area.

“The crew told passengers to wait on board until we could confirm that the area was safe,” said the airline. “Nok Air follows the highest safety standards. We will try to fix the problem and improve our services to minimise the impact on passengers. We apologise for the inconvenience that you may have experienced from this incident.”