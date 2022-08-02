Thu, August 11, 2022

in-focus

First batch of monkeypox vaccine to arrive later this month

Thailand’s first batch of monkeypox vaccine will arrive in the second half of this month, the Disease Control Department (DCD) said on Tuesday. The batch of 1,000 doses will be used to protect people seen as vulnerable to the virus, said DCD chief Opas Karnkawinpong.

He said the DCD was coordinating with the Government Pharmaceutical Organisation (GPO) to buy third-generation monkeypox vaccine, which is easy to administer and has few side effects.

A public health committee would decide which vulnerable groups should be prioritised for vaccination with the doses, he added.

By late July, 22,816 confirmed cases of monkeypox had been recorded in 76 countries. The five countries with highest number of confirmed cases are the United States (5,189 cases), Spain (4,386), Germany (2,595), UK (2,469) and France (1,955).

Thailand has recorded two confirmed cases. A total of 42 people are thought to have come into close contact with the two cases. So far, 33 of the close contacts have been traced and tested negative. The Public Health Ministry also detected another 30 suspicious cases but all tested negative for monkeypox.

Thailand records 2,316 confirmed Covid-19 cases, 35 deaths on Thursday

Published : Aug 11, 2022

Sri Lankan ex-president Rajapaksa arriving for ‘temporary stay’

Published : Aug 10, 2022

Citizens group wants Norway ambassador to help abort DTAC-True deal

Published : Aug 10, 2022

Consumer group opposes BMA fares for Green Line extension

Published : Aug 10, 2022

Ministry considers closing hospitels, hotel isolation facilities for Covid

Published : Aug 10, 2022

Published : August 02, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Real beat Eintracht 2-0 for record-equalling fifth UEFA Super Cup win

Published : Aug 11, 2022

Sri Lankan ex-president Rajapaksa arriving for ‘temporary stay’

Published : Aug 10, 2022

Lingqiu County takes organic agriculture as way to promote rural development

Published : Aug 10, 2022

Citizens group wants Norway ambassador to help abort DTAC-True deal

Published : Aug 10, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.