Covid patients to be handed Molnupiravir

NHSO secretary-general Jadet Thammathataree said Covid patients have been allowed to request antiviral drugs via the office’s 1330 call centre since July 23.

The NHSO delivered Favipiravir to 1,941 eligible patients from July 23 to 30, he said.

“However, the NHSO had failed to deliver antiviral drugs to 25 patients because their houses or companies were closed, officials failed to contact recipients or the recipients refused to take delivery,” Jadet said.