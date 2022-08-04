Thu, August 11, 2022

Thailand records 2,166 confirmed Covid-19 cases, 29 deaths on Thursday

The Public Health Ministry reported on Thursday (August 4) that over the past 24 hours, 2,166 Covid-19 patients have been admitted to hospitals.

The death toll has risen by 29, while 2,700 patients have recovered and discharged from hospitals. 

The number of cumulative cases in the country since January 1, 2022, stands at 2,375,290 with 9,794 deaths.
 

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 4,598,725 – 4,545,856 of whom have recovered, 21,377 are still in hospitals and 31,492 have died.

Separately, another 4,060 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 8,290 their second shot and 29,738 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 141,722,388.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 585.54 million on Thursday, 556.11 million of whom have recovered, 23.01 million are active cases (43,622 in severe condition) and 6.43 million have died (up by 2,054).

Thailand ranks 28th in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 93.59 million, followed by India with 44.09 million, Brazil with 33.96 million, France with 33.93 million and Germany with 31.12 million.

Published : August 04, 2022

By : THE NATION

